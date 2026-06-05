Webinar "The Philosophy of Hajj from the Perspective of Imam Khamenei (r.a.)" Held by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concurrent with the Hajj season, a series of international webinars were held by the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly in cooperation with the Office of the Supreme Leader's Representative for Hajj and Pilgrimage, covering various topics.

In the webinar "The Philosophy of Hajj from the Perspective of Imam Khamenei (r.a.)," Hojat al-Islam Gholam Har Shobeiri, the Friday prayer leader of Nottingham, United Kingdom, referring to the views of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, emphasized that the Hajj pilgrimage is not a tourist trip but a spiritual journey that elevates a person from ordinary life to a desirable existence.

He described the lesson of Hajj for the Islamic Ummah as a constant circumambulation around the axis of truth and identified the transformation of a person from disobedience to obedience as one of the effects of Hajj from Imam Khamenei's perspective.

The next speaker was Ms. Maryam al-Mousawi, head of the Youth Department of the Islamic Center of Sweden. Referring to the important points of the martyred Leader's statements about Hajj, she said: "Hajj possesses all the conditions for the gathering of the Islamic Ummah and is more spiritual than dependent on place; just as Imam Hussain (a.s.) left the Hajj to fulfill his divine duty and performed his duty."

Hojat al-Ismaili, head of the Europe Department of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, was another speaker at this session. He referred to Imam Khamenei's statements on Hajj in areas such as raising awareness and providing scientific foundations, strengthening social relations among Muslims, strengthening social trust, and strengthening cooperation and social participation, and in this regard, he related hadiths from the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

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