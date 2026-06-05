"Imam Ali (a.s.) from the Perspective of the Caliphs" has been translated, published in Swahili by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): By the efforts of the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the book "Imam Ali (a.s.) from the Perspective of the Caliphs" has been translated into Swahili and published.

This book is a description and analysis of the lofty personality of Imam Ali (a.s.) and the acknowledgment of his superior qualities from the perspective of Sunni caliphs. In this book, the author has sought, through research in authentic Sunni narrative sources, to provide truth-seekers with instances of the virtues and special merits of the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.) that have been confirmed and acknowledged even by his main opponents.

The main contents of the book are as follows:

1. Hadiths from the Prophet (p.b.u.h.) concerning the qualities of Ali (a.s.), narrated by the Rightly Guided Caliphs and a number of other Umayyad and Abbasid caliphs.

2. Their admissions regarding various types of superiority and endowments of the Imam in diverse fields such as knowledge, piety, morality, and politics, and that he was more deserving of the position of succession to the Prophet (p.b.u.h.).

3. The caliphs' scientific and religious questions and requests for political counsel from Imam Ali (a.s.) when faced with problems.

4. Their admission of their own scientific inability and their referral of questioners to the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.).

The book "Imam Ali (a.s.) from the Perspective of the Caliphs" written by Mehdi Faqih Imani has been translated into Swahili by Kazem Abbas Lawaki Bibi and published in medium octavo size.

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