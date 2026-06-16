Webinar "Examining Spiritual, Civilizational Connection of Hajj, Ghadir, Perspective in Islamic Thought"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Continuing the series of Hajj webinars organized by the Deputy for International Affairs of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the international webinar on Hajj and Ghadir was held with the aim of examining the spiritual and civilizational connection of Hajj and Ghadir, a perspective in Islamic thought, and their role in the unity of the Ummah and the consolidation of divine values.

At this session, Dr. Mohammad Amin Taghavifard, a faculty member of Imam Sadiq University, spoke on the topic "Disavowal (Bara'ah) and Guardianship (Wilayah) between Hajj and Ghadir." Stating that Hajj is one of the divine obligations and that the foundation of this obligation is based on the gathering of people, he said: "People gather together at the invitation of God to understand the true meaning of the Islamic Ummah and the criterion of superiority, which is piety." He described Hajj as the gathering of believers, the connection of Muslims' hearts, and the scene of disavowal from polytheists and disbelievers.

Referring to the issue of Wilayah, Taghavifard outlined three stages for its realization: "The first stage is the movement and revolutionary uprising of Muslims against tyranny and sin; the second stage is the establishment of the Islamic system after standing against tyranny; and the third stage is the building of Islamic society." He stated that they are currently in the stage of establishing the Islamic system and that Hajj is, in fact, a clear picture of the Ummah and Islamic society.

The faculty member of Imam Sadiq University, emphasizing that during Hajj, Muslims with various doctrinal and political orientations gather around a single Kaaba, considered this characteristic as the basis for the formation of the Ummah, adding: "Prophet Abraham (a.s.) himself was a single Ummah, because his mission was to gather people around the axis of monotheism."

Concluding his remarks, he described the event of Ghadir, after the disavowal from polytheists, as the essence and reality of Hajj and servitude to God, stating: "The Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) was commanded by God to convey the message of Wilayah to the people after completing the Hajj."

The second speaker of this session was Sheikh Ali Darwish, the director of the Imam Khomeini (r.a.) Cultural and Educational Complex in Syria. Stating that there is a deep and clear connection between Hajj and Ghadir, he said: "The first concepts that form in the mind from Hajj are gathering, Wilayah, and monotheism; therefore, Hajj and Ghadir are not merely two historical events but two enduring truths in human history."

He considered the ultimate goal of the Hajj rituals to be monotheism, saying: "Even acts such as stoning the Jamarat can be interpreted within this framework, meaning that a person must remove the obstacles and devils that prevent him from reaching monotheism."

Sheikh Ali Darwish, noting that Ghadir is an inseparable part of Hajj, added: "Wilayah in the Quranic sense means the unity and solidarity of a group to achieve a divine goal, in such a way that no external factor can disrupt its movement."

He further, referring to the stages of understanding Wilayah from a Quranic perspective, said: "In addition to internal cohesion, Wilayah oversees the protection of the Ummah from external interventions and also the preservation of the connection with the heart of the Ummah."

He stated that God, in the Quran, calls upon believers to choose a guardian (Wali) who possesses faith, establishes prayer, and pays zakat, and that the answer to the question of with whom Wilayah continues after the Prophet (p.b.u.h) was clarified in the event of Ghadir, where the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) said: "Whoever I am his master, then this Ali is his master."

In another part of the session, Dr. Yusuf Majaji Abdullah, an environmental scientist and Muslim activist from the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, spoke on the topic "Disavowal (Bara'ah) in Hajj and Guardianship (Wilayah) in Ghadir; A Civilizational Strategy to Confront Global Domination." He emphasized that the only way for the Islamic Ummah to escape the situation of humiliation, unjustified attacks, and poverty is to return to the true teachings of Islam. He defined Bara'ah as disavowal of disbelief, polytheism, and friendship with the enemies of God and His righteous servants, and described Wilayah as love, loyalty, and submission to divine spiritual and political authority.

The Nigerian activist further, explaining the civilizational dimensions of this issue, said: "Bara'ah and Wilayah represent a great opportunity for rebuilding the power of the Islamic Ummah. In contrast, the global domination system, with tools such as imperialism, Zionism, racism, religious division, Islamophobia, Iranophobia, and political and social destabilization, seeks to weaken the Islamic world."

He proposed three main axes in this regard: first, accurate knowledge of the enemies' methods and approaches against the Islamic Ummah; second, unity of Muslims, resistance, and confronting hegemonic projects along with efforts for scientific and technological progress; and third, the necessity of support and cooperation among Muslims to restore the dignity of the Islamic Ummah and defend the oppressed. Abdullah emphasized that the revival of Muslim dignity depends on adherence to authentic Islam and strengthening the resistance front.

The fourth speaker of this session was Sheikh Muhammad Mubarak, an Islamic missionary from Tanzania. Citing verse 3 of Surah Al-Ma'idah, "Today I have perfected your religion for you..." he said: "This verse clearly shows that the issue of Hajj and Wilayah plays a fundamental role in the perfection of religion and the completion of divine blessing." He also, referring to verse 28 of Surah Al-Hajj, "That they may witness benefits for themselves..." stated that Hajj has worldly and otherworldly benefits for religion and Islamic society, and the mission of Islam is not limited only to the Hereafter but begins from this world.

Sheikh Muhammad Mubarak emphasized that what he has learned from Islamic teachings is that the matter of Hajj and Ghadir is a single and inseparable truth, and for this reason, the Noble Prophet (p.b.u.h) conveyed the perfection of religion and blessing to the Ummah during the same Hajj season. He also, referring to the importance of the issue of caliphate and Imamate from the beginning of the creation of Prophet Adam (a.s.), said: "The issue of leadership, Wilayah, and Imamate has had a fundamental place in the divine system from the beginning, and the Islamic Ummah cannot continue its path properly without a leader."

At the end of this session, the speakers emphasized that Hajj, beyond being an individual act of worship, is a field for the formation of the Ummah, the declaration of disavowal from enemies, the explanation of the status of Wilayah, and the strengthening of Muslim solidarity, and that re-reading the connection between Hajj and Ghadir can play a role in a deeper understanding of the responsibilities of today's Islamic world.

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