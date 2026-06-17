Webinar "The Role of Hajj in Building Islamic Civilization" Held in Malay

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The webinar "The Role of Hajj in Building Islamic Civilization" was held for Malay-speaking audiences with the participation of scholars from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.

This academic webinar and virtual session was organized by the Local Assembly and Virtual Assemblies of the United AhlulBayt (a.s.) of Malaysia (an MoG organ), in cooperation with the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the Office of the Supreme Leader's Representative for Hajj and Pilgrimage, the Thai Citizen Party of Thailand, Raden Fatah State Islamic University of Palembang, Indonesia, and the Islamic University of Malaysia.

The moderator of the webinar was Professor Abu Zainab Amir Aruf from the Islamic University of Malaysia. The speakers of this academic session were, in order, Professor Nik Ishak Fattani, Vice President of the Thai Citizen Party of Thailand, and Dr. Yulian Rama Pri Handiki, a professor at Raden Fatah State Islamic University of Palembang, Indonesia.

Professor Nik Ishak, after explaining the semantics of civilization and Islamic civilization, concluded that political power is necessary to restore the centrality and transfer the focal center back to the Islamic Ummah and to build Islamic civilization. He stated that Hajj, as the greatest congress of the Islamic Ummah, plays an important role in this regard, and expressed hope that Iran would be able to place Islamic civilization in its rightful position and elevate it, and that Saudi Arabia would not act arbitrarily in the administration of Hajj.

The second speaker, Dr. Yulian, referred to the statements of the martyred Leader, Imam Ali Khamenei, regarding the role of Hajj as the greatest source of power for the Islamic Ummah for Islamic civilization, which can encompass various political, cultural, spiritual, and moral aspects, and is achievable by setting aside regional, national, sectarian, and other differences.

He added that Islamic civilization will reach perfection with the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.s.), and that it will reach its peak when it is accompanied by the efforts of those who pave the way for the reappearance to build Islamic civilization.

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