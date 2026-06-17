Int’l Webinar "Hajj and Islamic Civilization; From Individual Transformation to Social Solidarity and the Unity of the Ummah"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): During the blessed days of Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadir, the international webinar "Hajj and Islamic Civilization; From Individual Transformation to Social Solidarity and the Unity of the Ummah" was held with the participation of professors from universities of Islamic human sciences, academies and scientific schools, as well as religious sciences seminaries of Indonesia.

This academic session was organized in collaboration with the Islamic Cultural Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Jakarta, the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the Center for Islamic Civilization Studies, the Office of the Supreme Leader's Representative for Hajj and Pilgrimage, and the State Islamic University of Tulungagung, Indonesia, on the Zoom platform, and was broadcast live on the international YouTube platform.

The speakers of this virtual session, in addition to emphasizing the social, educational, and trans-sectarian dimensions of Hajj, discussed and exchanged views on the ritual and trans-ritual capacities of this devotional, political, and social obligation in the solidarity of Islamic human societies and the creation of unity and union of the Ummah in the Islamic world, and reached clear conclusions as the outcome of this academic session.

Hojat al-Islam Dr. Mohammad Sharifani, the representative of the Office of the Supreme Leader's Representative in Indonesia and the head of the Islamic Cultural Center in Jakarta, examined the "individual and social dimensions of Hajj from the perspective of the Quran and hadith" in this webinar.

On the other hand, Professor Dr. Abduzzaman, a distinguished professor of exegesis (Tafsir) at the State Islamic University of Tulungagung, Indonesia, addressed the topic "Hajj, Social Solidarity, and the Unity of the Ummah." Dr. Omar Shihab presented his speech on the "educational dimensions of the worship of Hajj," and Dr. Akmal Kamil, as the secretary, managed this session with a research-oriented approach.

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