The book "Truth is with Ali (a.s.)" has been translated into Urdu and published by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): By the General Department of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt World Assembly, the book "Truth is with Ali (a.s.)" has been translated into Urdu and published.

This book discusses the proof of the rightful caliphate of Imam Ali (a.s.) through an examination of the Prophetic hadith "Ali is with the truth and the truth is with Ali," relying on Sunni hadith sources. The author begins by comparing the Shia and Sunni perspectives on the issue of caliphate and leadership, and attempts to explain the role of divine prophets, especially the Prophet of Islam (p.b.u.h.), as well as the caliphs, in the matter of leadership.

Subsequently, in a large portion of the book, the author examines the documentation and evidence for the aforementioned hadith from the era of the Companions up to the fourteenth century, and recalls all examples of hadiths from the Companions. Following that, topics such as the context of this hadith's revelation, the fabrications of Ibn Taymiyyah, examples of Umayyad distortions, the alignment of truth with Ammar, and examples of famous Islamic figures citing this hadith in arguments, are raised and explored.

In the final section, the author addresses the content of this hadith, discussing matters such as the requisites of caliphate and leadership, the infallibility of Imam Ali (a.s.), the reason for the non-fulfillment of his right, and the admissions of a number of Companions who opposed Ali (a.s.) and some prominent Sunni scholars.

The book "Truth is with Ali (a.s.)" written by Mehdi Faqih Imani has been translated into Urdu by Muhammad Abbas Hashimi and published in medium octavo size.

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