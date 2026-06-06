Over 10,000 Hajj pilgrims have returned home: Iranian official

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 10,000 Iranian pilgrims have returned home from Saudi Arabia, where they had performed the annual Hajj pilgrimage, an official with Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization has said.

Shirzad Phushpas, the official in charge of affairs related to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Airport, said that around 10,850 pilgrims have flown back to Iran since the repatriation process began on June 1.

He added that the figure covers the period ending on Friday, with the pilgrims returning aboard 47 flights, according to a press release issued by the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization on the same day.

Phushpas also said that the entire process of returning Iranian pilgrims is scheduled to take place over a two-week period, with the final flight from Jeddah set for June 14.

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