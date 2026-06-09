Hajj Flights for Iranian Pilgrims Diverted to Mashhad Airport Amid Zionist Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Currently, all Hajj flights returning Iranian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to the country land in the Mashhad International Airport, an official said.

Akbar Rezaei, the deputy Hajj and Umrah director of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, said on Monday that 60 percent of Hajj pilgrims were supposed to be back home by today, and the return flights for the pilgrims were to be operated until last night, but with the start of the attacks (by the Zionist regime), three flights that were scheduled to be operated were canceled and the pilgrims were returned to Mecca.

He said that according to the coordination made, three flights will be operated to Mashhad today at 3:00 PM, 3:30 PM, and 4:00 PM, but the remaining flights that were scheduled to be operated today will be operated in the coming days due to the need for new schedules.

It is important that the pilgrims maintain their peace of mind and that their families also feel at ease, he stated.

Rezaei said all welfare requirements are provided for the pilgrims in Mecca and there is no need to worry, and the necessary measures are being taken for the timely and safe transfer of the pilgrims.

“We are trying to return the pilgrims who were supposed to fly today to the country earlier by increasing the number of flights.”

He also said pilgrims are generally transferred to their own provinces by bus upon arrival in the holy city of Mashhad.

More than 30,000 Iranian pilgrims took part in the annual Hajj rituals in Mecca.

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