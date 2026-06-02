First group of Iranian Hajj pilgrims returns home

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first group of Iranian pilgrims returning from the 2026 Hajj arrived in Iran on Monday as the country officially launched its repatriation operation following the completion of the annual pilgrimage.

The first return flight landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran after departing from Jeddah earlier in the day. Carrying 230 pilgrims, the aircraft completed the journey in approximately four hours.

With the arrival of the first caravan of worshippers, Iranian authorities began the nationwide process of returning pilgrims who took part in this year’s Hajj rituals in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 30,672 Iranian pilgrims were transported to Saudi Arabia during the outbound phase of the operation. The transfers were carried out through 264 flights departing from Tehran, Mashhad and Zahedan. Eight Airbus aircraft from the fleet of Iran’s national carrier were used for the mission.

All outbound flights arrived at Medina Airport, while return flights are scheduled to depart from Jeddah International Airport and travel to various destinations across Iran.

Shirzad Pooshpas, the airport coordinator for Iran’s Hajj operations in Jeddah, said 10 flights were scheduled on the first day of the return operation. These flights will transport pilgrims to Tehran, Mashhad, Gorgan and Shiraz.

He added that the repatriation process will continue until June 14, with all Iranian pilgrims expected to return home by that date.

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