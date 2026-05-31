Mamosta Khatami: As long as unity exists among Muslims, enemies cannot invade Muslim lands

ABNA24 - The Friday Prayer Imam of Oshnavieh stated: "In truth, the days of standing at Arafat, the blessed Eid al-Adha, the stoning of the Jamarat, and distancing oneself from Satan convey this message: that as long as unity and solidarity exist among Muslims, the enemies cannot invade Muslim lands and dominate the Muslims.

"Mamosta Seyyed Mostafa Khatami, the Friday Prayer Imam of Oshnavieh, congratulating the arrival of the blessed Eid al-Adha and the days of standing at Arafat.

He stated: "We are in days where the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, through the standing at Arafat, all gather in the plain of Arafat. After the first ten days of Hajj, the pilgrims prepare themselves to observe the blessed Eid al-Adha."



Mamosta Khatami stated: "In truth, empathy, unity of voice, harmony, uniformity of color, and many virtues of unity are evident in these days and nights. The blessed Eid al-Adha and the performance of Hajj rituals are all symbols of unity. In truth, a nation with uniform clothing and actions manifests unity."



This Sunni scholar clarified: "God Almighty says in the Holy Quran: 'Then when you depart from Arafat, remember Allah...' (Quran 2:198). So, in these days, remembering God and praying have been greatly emphasized."



He said: "Thus, the days of Hajj and these great gatherings unify all Islamic sects and denominations. There is no possibility for anyone to distinguish someone's sect or denomination. All perform the same rituals under the banner of Islam, which brings unity to the fore."



He emphasized in conclusion: "In truth, the days of standing at Arafat, the blessed Eid al-Adha, the stoning of the Jamarat, and distancing oneself from Satan convey this message: that as long as unity and solidarity exist among Muslims, the enemies cannot invade Muslim lands and dominate the Muslims."



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