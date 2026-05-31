Moroccan Author: Hajj Is a Season of Unity and Political Awakening for Muslim Ummah

ABNA24 - A Moroccan author has highlighted the Hajj pilgrimage as an opportunity to strengthen coexistence among different Muslim nations and as a season of unity and political awakening for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Hayat Laalab said Hajj is a time to embrace other cultures and foster openness toward the customs and traditions of different nations, according to an interview conducted by Iran’s Qur’an News Agency.

Regarding the potential of Hajj to bring Islamic schools of thought closer together, she said, “Hajj encompasses various religious, political, economic, and cultural dimensions and is a season during which Muslims of different languages, ethnicities, and schools of thought gather in one place.”



She added, “Islam teaches that Hajj is a sacred gathering where the bonds of brotherhood among Muslims are strengthened regardless of linguistic or sectarian differences. It is a place where all distinctions fade away, and Muslims unite in worship and devotion to Almighty God.”



The Moroccan journalist also quoted the late founder of the Islamic Revolution, who described Hajj as a season of unity and a great political and social awakening for the Muslim Ummah. Hayat Laalab highlighted the unique opportunity that the Hajj season offers to promote coexistence, acceptance of other cultures, and openness toward the customs and traditions of different peoples.



She continued, “As an annual event that brings together vast numbers of pilgrims from countries across the globe, Hajj resembles a flourishing settlement in the heart of a desert where diverse cultures meet and interact.”



She concluded, “Pilgrims benefit from this encounter by transforming the gathering into a platform for mutual understanding, rapprochement, and peaceful coexistence in a spirit of brotherhood and solidarity.”