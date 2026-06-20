18 martyred, 33 wounded in Israeli strikes on S. Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli warplanes struck multiple towns and villages in southern Lebanon on Friday, killing 18 and wounding 33.

The Israeli regime's military said in a statement that it struck Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure overnight and that air raids in southern Lebanon were ongoing. Lebanon's civil defence told Al Jazeera that eight people were killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Harouf in the Nabatieh district on Friday morning.

Warplanes also hit areas in Toul in Nabatieh district, al-Jabour in Jezzine district, the town of Habboush and the town of al-Duwair in Nabatieh district, according to al-Mayadeen.

Iran has warned that continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon could derail the Pakistan-mediated peace negotiations with Washington.

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