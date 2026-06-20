Sheikh Naim Qassem: Eradicating Hezbollah and Consecrating Occupation Have Failed, Israelis Will Withdraw from Every Last Inch of Our Land

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, affirmed in his speech at the central Ashura council that “Al-Hussein is our approach, a standard of victory, rejection of injustice, and jihad for defense, a standard of victory. We do not fear death and there are no limits to sacrifice, a standard of victory.”

Sheikh Qassem said: “The interpretation of victory according to our rules is the dominance of steadfastness and continuity. By our rules the enemy is defeated because we are present on the ground and we endure hardships.”

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that the Israeli war does not observe any rules in killing civilians, destruction, and committing all forms of criminality until the Resistance kneels.

Sheikh Qassem said: “They worked to make the political authority in Lebanon the front and the umbrella to carry out all the heinous acts that lead to toppling the Resistance. They instigated and worked a lot to create strife between the army and the Resistance, but the awareness of the army and those responsible for it made this strife pass and not happen.”

And he added: “They worked on Sunni-Shiite strife under the pretext of protecting the position of the Prime Minister with the decisions he will take against the Resistance, but thank God everyone was rational.”

Sheikh Qassem said: “They spewed poison but did not lead us to Shiite-Christian strife, on the basis that their idea was for the army to fight the Resistance.”

Sheikh Qassem pointed out that all the world’s intelligence agencies are working against us, operating in various countries, mobilizing their capabilities, providing cover, and pressuring the state to besiege us.

And he affirmed that America is leading this plan with all its details and in all directions and using all the capabilities, and this is the conspiracy that we face.

The Secretary General of Hezbollah said: “I will list for you 12 points of the plan, God willing the people who analyze and research will be able to reach a conclusion. First: This plan aims to end the Resistance and the people of the Resistance, and to eliminate its existence from Lebanon completely. How will this be done?”

1- The criminal Israeli war on Lebanon that does not observe any rules in killing civilians and children, destruction, and committing all the atrocities in the world, until the Resistance kneels. They carried this out and had taken the decision for it.

2- The enemy and America retreated from the 27-11 agreement after the fall of Syria, because they considered that the balance of power had changed, so they did not accept to proceed with the plan or the previous agreement with the balance of power that existed.

3- They worked to make the political authority in Lebanon the front and the umbrella through which, in violation of the constitution, it carries out all the heinous acts that lead to confronting the Resistance and toppling the Resistance, no matter what the result requires, but the political authority is required to provide political cover.

4- Closing the air, sea, and land crossings to prevent the arrival of weapons, technology, and anything that would strengthen the Resistance.

5- Preventing reconstruction so that people remain displaced and refugees, and so that the Resistance’s environment turns against the Resistance.

6- A tight financial siege so that we cannot deal with it and so that we cannot rise.

7- Inciting strife between the army and the Resistance, and they worked a lot on it, but thank God the awareness of the army and those responsible for it, in addition to the objective circumstances, made this strife pass and not happen.

8- Pressuring Syria to intervene from the east, and to try to be a pincer with Israel from the north, but thank God the Syrian regime did not respond.

9- They worked on Sunni-Shiite strife under the title of protecting the position of the Prime Minister with the decisions he will take against the Resistance, but thank God everyone was rational, this strife did not pass. Here I want to point to something because it is not an independent issue: the poison sprayers did not lead us to Shiite-Christian strife, on the basis that their idea was we enter the Sunnis with the Shiites, and we enter the army with the Resistance, and some of those who consider themselves theorists for the esteemed Lebanese state would be able to invest in it. Even in some of the reports that reached us, the Americans were blaming them and saying to them you are not doing anything, and they would say to him no, our intervention would not be appropriate. I passed over this on the basis that we are talking about strife, but they are not an independent actor.

10- The existence of international Arab cover – from some countries – pressuring in all directions for the benefit of Israel against the Resistance with different titles and different forms.

11- All the world’s intelligence agencies are working against us, providing information, operating in different countries, trying to mobilize their capabilities, and securing media and political cover and pressuring the Lebanese state to besiege us.

12- And it is the basic leadership: America is leading this maestro and this plan with all its details in all directions, and using all the capabilities available to it.

And he said: “This is the conspiracy that we are facing, and by the way we know all of this, and we follow all of it, and we know the behind-the-scenes things they are doing, and God helps us with steps that sometimes require patience, sometimes require jihad, sometimes require media, sometimes require politics, sometimes require social presence, and so on. We do what God enables us to do. But this is the plan, a very large and very dangerous plan.

What did we do? I will also mention 12 points:

1- We have a goal and a strong project called our right to defense and liberating the land, this is a strength.

2- We reviewed the military structure and management method, benefiting from what happened in the “Oli al-Baas” battle, in a way that suits the new potential battle.

3- We modified combat methods, and we worked on the combat doctrine of the Resistance in a way that suits benefiting from experience and existing circumstances with hit-and-run operations and not holding ground.

4- We developed appropriate weapons capabilities and drones, all of this was arranged in the minds of the mujahideen we have.

5- We have the highest level of the courage of the martyrdom-seeking mujahideen, which is the utmost. I mean the mujahid, the resistor we have is something very great, there is nothing like it in history, there is nothing like it in the present, there is nothing like it even if you survey the earth at this great martyrdom-seeking level that exists, this is the foundation, and all people in any case see it.

6- We worked on caring for the social situation of our people as much as we could, and as much as capabilities, donations, legitimate rights, and support from Iran were available, and all these things that thank God were provided.

7- We secured repairs and shelter for 300,000 families at a time when all this siege existed, this also has to do with protecting our environment and our society.

8- We maintained the unity of the resistance forces, the unity of Amal Movement and Hezbollah, and all the honorable people with us, and each person worked according to the capacity he had, but the basis is that we are one, no one plays between us. They played a lot and tried a lot and were not able, thank God.

9- We drew up a long-term plan. We did not say let’s just try to be patient a little, tomorrow it will end, no. Our breath is long and we are continuing.

10- We adopted ambiguity and silence in preparing for confrontation, and we still do, so that the enemy does not know what we are doing.

In any case they were surprised by what happened, and all analysts say other things.

11- We made a Karbala decision. Do you know what a Karbala decision means? It means there is no ceiling, and this Karbala decision is still in effect.

12- We were patient where we should, and we fought where we should. Fifteen months our patience was fighting, and after that on March 2 our fighting became fighting, and there is no return to before March 2.”

And Sheikh Qassem affirmed: “The project to end Hezbollah and entrench the occupation has failed, and the Israeli will withdraw from every last inch of our land.”

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