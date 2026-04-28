Sheikh Naim Qassem: Negotiations with Israeli Enemy are of No Concern, No Return to Pre-March 2 Era

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Monday that the negotiations between the Lebanese authorities and the Israeli enemy are entirely irrelevant and of no concern whatsoever.

In a statement, Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the resistance group won’t return to pre-March 2 era and will press ahead with its defensive resistance to protect Lebanon and its people.

“No matter the scale of threats, we will neither retreat nor yield, and we will not be defeated. Issue your threats as you will—those on the frontlines do not bow their heads and remain resolute in the face of tyranny. We will stand united with all honorable forces, alongside the Amal Movement, national political factions, and figures from across all regions and sects.”

The Hezbollah S.G. called on the Lebanese authorities to rescind March 2 decision “which criminalizes the resistance and its people, who represent more than half of the Lebanese population.”

Loyalty to Blood of Martyrs



His eminence vowed not to forsake the blood of the martyrs, considering it an “enduring will” upon the resistance group’s shoulders, foremost among them the master of the nation’s martyrs, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, as well as Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and all those who fell.



“Nor will we forget the suffering of the wounded, the anguish of the prisoners, or the sacrifices of our people in displacement—their steadfastness, their giving, and all they have endured.”

“Do not question our capabilities for they are not measured in months or years. They rest on an enduring triad: faith, will, and capacity. This triad is ever-renewing. Look instead to the steadfastness of the fighters, the resilience of our people, and the promise of victory to those who remain firm.”

In this context, Sheikh Qassem addressed the Lebanese nation as saying “Let history record this: the Israeli enemy will not remain on a single inch of our occupied land, and our people will return to their lands, down to the last inch of our southern border with occupied Palestine. And to our people, just as we resisted together, we will rebuild together.”

His eminence thanked Iran for its stand by the Lebanese people against the Israeli aggression.

“The ceasefire would not have been possible without the Islamic Republic of Iran’s intervention in Islamabad talks, following the legendary steadfastness of the resistance and its people in Lebanon. Thank you, Iran.”

Sheikh Qassem concluded by saying: “All support for Lebanon, its liberation and reconstruction, is welcomed and valued, while any alignment with the enemy’s demands or attempts to undermine the country’s strength are firmly rejected.”

Enemy Failed to Eliminate Hezbollah



Elsewhere in the statement, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the Israeli enemy failed to eliminate Hezbollah and its resistance since the beginning of Uli Al-Ba’s (Formidable in Might) Battle in 2024.

“The enemy was taken aback during Operation Eaten Straw by the resistance fighters’ steadfastness, diversity of their tactics, and their skillful management of the battlefield. The enemy has reached a dead end; this resistance is continuous, strong, and cannot be defeated,” his eminence added.



He noted: “Against this backdrop of sacrifice, dignity, and the enemy’s defeat, the authorities hastened into a gratuitous and humiliating concession—one that was neither necessary nor justified, and appeared aimed at submission without securing even the slightest return. We categorically reject direct negotiations, and those in power must understand that such steps serve neither Lebanon nor their own interests. What the Israeli-American enemy seeks from them lies beyond their capacity, and what it demands will not be granted.”

Five-point Approach is the Solution

In this context, Sheikh Qassem reiterated that the approach and solution is to obtain the five points before doing anything else: Halting the aerial, ground and naval Israeli aggression, Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories, the release of prisoners, the return of the people to all their villages and towns and reconstruction.

“The Lebanese authority cannot persist while it dissipates Lebanon’s rights, compromises its land, and turns against its own resistant people. It must return to its national base and work to unite the people around a shared purpose, so that it is not seen as the authority of a faction, but as the authority of the nation as a whole.”

Sheikh Qassem affirmed that a constructive framing of the solution begins from the premise that the core issue is aggression itself, and that resistance emerges as a response to that aggression rather than its source.

“In this view, the weapon of resistance is intended to repel attacks and serves, at this stage, as a defensive instrument for safeguarding existence under conditions of continued Israeli occupation and broader expansionist objectives linked to the so-called notion of ‘Greater Israel’ and the occupation of Lebanon.”

In this context, Sheikh Qassem vowed that the resistance won’t relinquish its means of defense.

“The field experience has demonstrated the resistance’s readiness to embody an enduring epic of steadfastness and sacrifice, like those of Karbala battle. The sacrifices are immense, yet they are understood as the price of liberation and of preserving a dignified life.”

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