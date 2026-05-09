Photos: Scientific Session on Role of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Explaining, Introducing Model of Velayat Governance
AhlulBayt News Agency: A scientific session on the role of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in explaining and introducing the model of Velayat governance was held on Wednesday (May 6, 2026), in the Sheikh Tusi Hall of the Scientific and Cultural Organization of Astan Quds Razavi in Qom, with the presence of Dr. Mojtaba Amani, former Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon.
9 May 2026 - 13:17
News ID: 1811660
Source: Abna24
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