Sheikh Naim Qassem: Any Israeli Violation Will Be Answered Appropriately

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, affirmed that the ceasefire agreement concluded on 27 November 2024 came after the Israeli occupation tried to end the resistance, noting that the balance of power imposed a different reality and foiled those attempts.

Sheikh Qassem said the Israeli occupation was supposed, after the agreement, to move to a stage of withdrawal and cessation of aggression, but instead it continued betting on changing circumstances. He considered that the Israeli occupation government head Benjamin Netanyahu managed to drag U.S. President Donald Trump into the war on Iran, based on the belief that striking Iran would lead to weakening the resistance forces in the region.

He added that the American-Israeli project aimed to end the resistance in the Arab and Islamic world, but that this project failed. He stressed that Iran emerged stronger despite the great sacrifices, and that the resistance in Lebanon managed to endure despite the scale of aggression and targeting.

He noted that the Israeli occupation carried out thousands of airstrikes on Lebanon, while Iran was subjected to tens of thousands of airstrikes and attacks, but that did not achieve the declared war objectives. He considered that the current stage is a stage of the results of breaking the American-Israeli project against the resistance.

Regarding the ceasefire, Sheikh Qassem said the Israeli occupation presents its own interpretation of the agreement: that it is based on Hezbollah’s commitment to a ceasefire in exchange for the occupation’s continued freedom of movement and attacks. He considered that this does not represent a ceasefire but rather a continuation of aggression.

He explained that all initiatives put forward over the past months started with demanding the resistance stop fire for specific periods to test the occupation’s commitment, but the occupation did not comply. He stressed that the resistance adhered to the initiatives presented then returned to responding after the attacks continued.

He emphasized that Hezbollah made a decision not to return to the situation prior to 2 March, affirming that a ceasefire means a complete cessation of aggression by land, sea, and air, and a stop to demolition operations, incursions, and entrenchment in occupied Lebanese territory, as a prelude to withdrawal according to a clear timetable.

Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the resistance rejects any projects related to disarmament or imposing new political conditions.

Sheikh Qassem said the current stage is different from previous stages, because the Israeli project was broken and it is no longer possible to return to the discussions that were on the table when the occupation was in a position of strength and superiority.

He added that the Resistance no longer accepts any equation that allows the occupation freedom of action and aggression under the title of “ceasefire,” affirming that any violation by the occupation will be confronted, and the resistance will deal with any aggression as it sees fit.

He also stressed that the resistance is committed to Lebanon’s right to full sovereignty over its territory, and that it rejects the continuation of the occupation or the imposition of new facts on the ground in Lebanon.

In another part of his speech, the Secretary General of Hezbollah affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a large credit balance with Lebanon. He noted that the memorandum of understanding included in its first clause a cessation of aggression on Lebanon, and that Iran mobilized its capabilities, sacrifices, and capacities to defend Lebanon, its independence, its resistance, and its people.

Sheikh Qassem said that Iran does not negotiate on behalf of Lebanon, but rather calls for a ceasefire and then leaves the Lebanese to manage their own affairs. He criticized the performance of the Lebanese authority in negotiations since 27 November, considering that the occupation made no concessions and instead continued to extract more gains.

His Eminence called on Lebanese officials to take advantage of the existing facts and hold on to their rights, affirming that what has been achieved in steadfastness must be built upon and invested.

Sheikh Qassem also praised the Iranian role, considering that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz came in support of Lebanon. He called on the Lebanese state to make use of the elements of strength available to it.

His Eminence stressed that the United States is capable, if it wants, of obliging the Israeli entity to stop its attacks, considering that American support is what enabled the occupation to continue its aggression. He added that Washington can achieve its interests in the region, but it cannot achieve them through the Israeli project, and that it must put an end to this project.

Sheikh Qassem affirmed that the Israeli occupation “is an aggressor and must leave,” holding the United States fully responsible for what is happening. He stressed that remaining on Lebanese territory is “impossible,” that there is no place for security zones for the occupation inside Lebanon, and that the Lebanese Army is the party authorized to deploy and protect national sovereignty.

Hezbollah Secretary General accused the Israeli occupation of continuing to kill civilians and children and destroy homes, considering that the recent escalation came as a result of its field failure to achieve its objectives, particularly in the Ali Al-Taher Hill area. He noted that repeated attempts to advance faced resistance that led to killed and wounded among the occupation forces.

He affirmed that Israel “will not remain in Lebanon no matter how much it increases its criminality,” stressing that the resistance is committed to any comprehensive cessation of aggression, but it will not accept any violation, and it will deal with any breach as it sees fit.

Sheikh Qassem called on the Lebanese authority to take advantage of the memorandum of understanding track and to reorganize relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, noting that the United States itself is rearranging its relations with Tehran, as are many Arab countries.

He added that Lebanon can only stand on coexistence among its components, affirming that Hezbollah does not seek to dominate anyone, nor will it allow anyone to impose domination over it. He called for addressing disputes internally, away from foreign interference.

Sheikh Qassem also called on the Lebanese authority not to expand the circle of hostility inside the country through measures that increase division, and instead to work on restoring trust and strengthening national unity to confront the occupation and build the state.

At the conclusion of his speech, Sheikh Qassem sent greetings to the head of the Marada Movement, Suleiman Franjieh, considering that the sanctions imposed on him and on other figures from the Amal Movement, Hezbollah, and some workers in security and military institutions represent a badge of honor. He affirmed that these sanctions will not lead them to retreat from their positions or principles.

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