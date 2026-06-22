Poll Shows majority of Israelis want Netanyahu to leave politics ahead of elections

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new Channel 12 poll inside Israeli entity showed rising public dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of parliamentary elections expected at the end of October.

The survey, the second conducted this month, found that 59% of respondents support Netanyahu stepping down from political life and not contesting the next prime ministerial race, while 33% favor his continued participation. Around 8% were undecided.

Analysts said the results point to growing political fatigue among voters amid ongoing security and military challenges across multiple fronts, including Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

While the Likud party remains the largest projected party in the vote, the poll suggested the current governing coalition may struggle to reach the 61-seat threshold needed to form a majority in the Knesset.

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