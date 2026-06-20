Southern Lebanon Between Fire and Displacement; People Leave Their Homes Once Again

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): New chapters are being added to the ongoing saga of displacement of the people of southern Lebanon. Displacement that began on March 2, 2026, but in fact dates back to October 2023 and even decades earlier, under the shadow of repeated Zionist regime aggressions against Lebanon. In a recurring scene, from the early hours of this morning, a long line of vehicles formed on the southern Lebanese coastal road heading toward Beirut. Another forced and collective displacement has begun once again.

According to a report by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, this followed a night in which southern Lebanon witnessed intense Zionist regime bombardment against several towns and villages. Attacks that, according to the latest figures from the Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, left 47 martyrs and 97 wounded. Zionist regime warplanes also targeted areas in the Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon on the same day, resulting in further martyrs and wounded. On Friday afternoon, a new ceasefire agreement was announced, but many believe that this time too, caution is warranted, because, according to them, there is no trust in the occupying forces of Jerusalem, especially as the Zionist regime's army carried out several attacks immediately after the agreement was announced.

Today's scene of collective displacement was recorded as the exit roads from southern Lebanese towns and villages were filled with vehicles loaded with mattresses, household items, and luggage. This came just a few days after a similar scene but in the opposite direction—the return of people to southern Lebanon following the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, which emphasized an end to the war and military operations on all fronts, including the Lebanese front.

Since last Monday, immediately after the purported ceasefire was announced, many of the displaced from southern Lebanon packed their belongings and returned to their towns and villages. They even ignored warnings from the Lebanese Army Command urging caution in returning due to the potential danger of Zionist regime attacks.

Thus, the people of southern Lebanon had barely tasted the flavor of returning to their land—a return that came after more than three months of forced displacement—before they were once again forced to leave their homes. They had just begun to clear debris from their properties, clean their homes or what remained of them, and prepare to resume daily life. But the Zionist regime's army, while people were asleep, targeted them, committing new crimes against the residents of the area, especially in the villages of the Nabatieh district.

These attacks caused those who had returned to be displaced once again collectively. Hundreds of families, under the pressure of intense Zionist regime airstrikes, left their homes again—a testament to how the Zionist regime's army violates ceasefire agreements.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced today that the intense Israeli attacks carried out since midnight by the occupying army of Jerusalem, targeting several villages, made it impossible to immediately transport the wounded. The ministry added in its report that the total casualties of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon from March 2, 2026, until noon on June 19 of the same year, have reached 3,980 martyrs and 12,001 wounded.

Only the Luggage of Displacement

Mohammad Fahs, from the town of Jebshit in the Nabatieh district, told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, "We were asleep when the Zionist enemy began its attacks."

He added, "We had returned to the town two days earlier. We had put plastic over the doors and windows (whose glass was shattered) and cleaned the house to settle in."

He continued, "We thought the previous displacement was the last we would have to endure, but it wasn't."

Fahs, displaced once again with his family, said, "We can no longer bear the costs of war and displacement. Our lives have become nothing but the luggage of displacement."

Many people from the Nabatieh district, like Mohammad Fahs, rushed to return, but only a few days later, they faced new displacement.

Ali Nimah, from the town of Habouch in the same area, told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, "I left this morning with my family, after the bombing of the town intensified and one of the attacks wounded nine people."

He added, "We can no longer speak in the face of the Zionist regime's killing machine, which is trying to prevent us from returning to our villages."

Nimah, who went to his relatives' home in the town of Ramileh, south of Beirut, to find out the status of the purported agreement, said, "I have three children, and I have lost hope for stability in southern Lebanon."

Stability in Southern Lebanon Has Become an Illusion

In contrast to those who, despite all warnings, returned to the towns and villages of southern Lebanon, some decided to wait, even temporarily. But they too faced new disappointment.

Among them is Batoul Ezzeddine, from the town of Zoutar Sharqi in the Nabatieh district, who has still not been able to return home. She told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that she went on Thursday to the town of Sarafand in the Sidon district in southern Lebanon to stay with a friend, and together they toured the villages of the Zahrani plain up to the vicinity of Nabatieh.

Ezzeddine does not hide the fact that she feels stability in southern Lebanon has become an illusion.

She said, "This became clear this morning when we found ourselves once again on the road back to our displacement location in the city of Sidon."

She continued, "Every time the Zionist regime's attacks resume and we are forced to be displaced again, we feel intense anger, defeat, and psychological exhaustion."

On the other hand, some people in southern Lebanon decided, despite the risks, to remain in the areas to which they had returned, not repeating the experience of displacement.

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