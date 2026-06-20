American Muslims; Alone in Storm of Hatred

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The attack that took place on May 18 against a mosque in San Diego is another tragic reminder that Islamophobia, racism against Muslims, and violence continue to be deadly threats to American Muslims.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the San Diego attack is not merely an isolated incident in a series of Islamophobic violence in America. Hatred and discrimination against Muslims can be observed in various communities across the country, a phenomenon reflected in the rhetoric and policies of Donald Trump, government officials, members of Congress, as well as extremist Christian nationalists and armed Zionist currents.

Islamophobia for Muslims holds a position similar to that of anti-Semitism for Jews. This phenomenon is rooted in hostility and intolerance toward the religious and cultural beliefs of Muslims and threatens the democratic fabric of America. Like anti-Semites and racists, individuals with anti-Muslim prejudice often are the first to claim they do not hold such views, while justifying anti-Muslim behavior and victimizing Muslims, claiming they are a threat to America. They portray Muslims as "the other" and argue that this community is untrustworthy, incapable of integration, and does not demonstrate sufficient loyalty.

Mainstream media, and in recent years, social networks, have played a significant role in spreading fear, providing a platform for the dissemination of anti-Islam and anti-Muslim statements by political and religious leaders and other purveyors of hatred. As the old media adage goes, "if it bleeds, it leads", negative and sensational news attracts more audiences and sales.

This is more evident today than ever. Social media users disseminate dangerous conspiracy theories, misinformation, and anti-Muslim content. Instead of being held accountable for promoting hatred, they are effectively given greater visibility by platforms like X and Instagram.

In the case of Islamophobia, social media companies allow harmful content to reach wider audiences and enable those who incite violence to strengthen their positions and increase their influence.

Today, racism can be observed in various communities across America. This is reflected in the remarks of government officials, from Donald Trump during his two presidential terms to members of Congress. At a time when even places of worship are no longer safe, and attacks on churches and synagogues are condemned, some U.S. congress members have explicitly made harmful, threatening, and anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic statements.

In February, Congressman Brandon Gill of Texas wrote in a post on X: "People in Texas should not go to a mall and feel like they are in Pakistan. Mass Islamic immigration destroys the America we know and love."

On March 10, another congressman, Andy Ogles, wrote: "Official documents do not magically make someone an American. Muslims are incapable of assimilation and integration; they should all return to where they came from."

Congressman Randy Fine of Florida wrote on social media: "Mainstream Islam is a vicious death cult that celebrates murder and the stoning of women and seeks to destroy Western values." In February 2026, following posts on X that demeaned Muslims and questioned their human dignity, he faced a widespread wave of protests. Democratic leaders and civil rights groups called for his resignation and public condemnation.

Congressman Keith Self of Texas also wrote in a post: "Sharia offers three options for non-Muslims: convert, submit, or die. This totalitarian political ideology is determined to destroy our country from within and should never be allowed to operate in America. Either integrate into our culture or return to your home!"

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has repeatedly made statements directly comparing Sharia and radical Islam to cancer, a death cult, and an anti-American ideology. He has been a staunch supporter of banning Sharia law in America and deporting those who seek to implement it in place of the U.S. Constitution.

During the swearing-in ceremony of Zahran Mamdani as Mayor of New York, Tommy Tuberville wrote in a message: "The enemy is at the gates."

The Globalization of Islamophobia

The portrayal of Islam, a religion with approximately two billion followers, as a threat has become a widespread phenomenon across the world. Political leaders, elected officials, and influential figures in Europe, China, India, Australia, and Myanmar have portrayed Muslims as inherently violent, citing the actions of a small minority of extremists as proof. They have claimed that Islam is not a religion but a political ideology. This view has led to assertions that Muslims cannot integrate into other societies or become loyal and trustworthy citizens.

Islamophobia has also been a significant factor in justifying the Gaza war. Anti-Muslim sentiment has played an effective role in creating and maintaining the unconditional support of the U.S. governments, both Republican and Democratic, for the Zionist regime.

Despite numerous reputable international human rights organizations, UN experts, and hundreds of genocide scholars having declared that the Zionist regime has committed genocide in Gaza, the U.S. government continues its support for the Zionist regime, providing billions of dollars in military aid.

The U.S. government's actions have been defended through an Islamophobic logic, a logic that dehumanizes Palestinians and portrays them as inherently violent and anti-Semitic. In the United States, far-right Christian and armed Zionist groups that oppose the basic rights of Palestinians deliberately reinforce fear of Muslims and Arabs, who are typically assumed to be Muslim. to advance their objectives in the Middle East.

Political and religious analysts speak and write about Islam and Muslims in ways that, if said about Jews, Christians, or other religious and ethnic groups, would likely never be published in mainstream media due to the lack of serious consequences.

Islamophobia will not disappear easily or anytime soon. Unlike some other forms of hatred, this racism remains an acceptable view in parts of mainstream society, as if discrimination against a religious group is a rational action.

**************

End/ 345E