Quds force commander vows resistance front will continue bright path under new leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, vows the Resistance Front will continue the “bright and honorable path of resistance” under the leadership of the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

General Qa’ani’s statement on Sunday came in response to a message issued by the Leader a day earlier, in which Ayatollah Hosseini Khamenei praised the massive public turnout at funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader and warned US President Donald Trump of “unforgettable lessons” from the Iranian nation and Resistance Front.

“Now that the American enemy is seeking to stir up war and suffer heavier costs and further disgrace, let it know that the dear Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance have unforgettable lessons for them,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in his Saturday message.

General Qa’ani expressed gratitude for the Leader’s support for the Resistance Front and reiterated the loyalty of commanders and fighters to the covenant made with the late Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“We emphasize our continued faithfulness to the covenant we made with the martyred Imam of the Ummah,” the statement read.

General Qa'ani's message comes as the United States has escalated its aggression against Iran in violation of a memorandum of understanding the two sides signed last month to end the war on all fronts.

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