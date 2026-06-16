IRGC Quds Force Commander: Resistance Rooted in Divine Faith Achieved Victory Again

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, says that resistance based on divine faith has once again achieved victory.

In a message on Monday, Brigadier General Qa’ani said, “Resistance rooted in divine faith has once again achieved victory, from Enqelab [Revolution] Square in Tehran to Azadi [Freedom] Square for oppressed nations.”

He further emphasized, “Bravo to the nation of Imam Hussein (AS) in Iran and the heroic regional resistance. As we approach the month of Muharram, they have demonstrated what ‘Hayhat minna al-dhilla’ [never to humiliation!] truly means. Indeed, blood triumphs over the sword.”

Earlier today, the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued a statement regarding the Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the war between Iran and the United States, emphasizing that, under the terms of the MoU, the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently starting Sunday night. In addition, the naval blockade against Iran will be lifted immediately and in full.

.....................

End/ 257