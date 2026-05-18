IRGC Quds Force chief: Pure Blood of al‑Haddad Will Inspire Fighters Until Liberation of Al‑Quds

ABNA24 - The commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force has hailed the martyrdom of Ezzeddin al-Haddad, the commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, as proof that the resistance remains vibrant in the heart of heroic Gaza, vowing that the pure bloodshed will inspire young Palestinian fighters until the liberation of Al-Quds.

In a message posted on his social media account on Sunday, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani addressed the fallen commander.

“Abu Suhaib the fighter, congratulations on your martyrdom,” Qaani wrote, using al-Haddad’s nom de guerre.

“The treacherous assassination of the great and struggling commander, Ezzeddin al-Haddad (Abu Suhaib), by cowardly Zionists, has shown that the resistance is alive, especially in the heart of heroic Gaza,” the Quds Force chief added.

He stressed, “These pure bloods will inspire young Palestinian fighters until the liberation of holy Al-Quds and the destruction of the occupying regime.”

Al-Haddad was a senior field commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

He was assassinated in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip in recent days.

Details of the assassination have not been officially released, but Palestinian sources have confirmed his death.

Israel has continued its brutal genocide, which began in October 2023, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades have been at the forefront of armed resistance against the occupation.



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