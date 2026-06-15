Hezbollah victory over ‘vile’ Israeli regime will come: Quds Force commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qa'ani, declared that victory for Hezbollah over “the vile Zionists” will come, following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

In a message on Sunday by IRNA and Sepah News, Qa'ani said, “People of the world, let everyone watch with more open eyes. The victory of the great resistance of the heroic Hezbollah over the vile Zionists is on the way. God willing.”

He added that the world recognizes Lebanon’s independence through the greatness of Hezbollah's sacrifices, not through the dependence of some of its rulers.

The statement came after Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold. Lebanon's Civil Defense organization reported that at least three people were martyred and six others wounded in the strike.

Separately, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on his X account that “the Zionist aggression on Dahiyeh has once again shown that the United States either has no will or the ability to implement its commitments.”

“You cannot gain concessions by giving the regime a green light,” Ghalibaf added.

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