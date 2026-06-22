Iran's Parliament Speaker Dismisses Trump Threats: 'We Do Not Count Them for Anything'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker and head of Iran’s negotiating team Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s latest threats, saying Tehran does not “count US threats for anything” and that Iranian Armed Forces stand ready to respond.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, “Don’t they think that if their threats had any effect, they wound not have been this desperate today? We do not count US threats for anything.”

“They had better watch their statements. Our armed forces are ready to respond in a different way. No matter what they say, we are the ones who act,” he added.

Ghalibaf’s remarks came after Trump threatened to “hit Iran very hard again” if Tehran does not stop the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah from “causing trouble.”

The first round of negotiations, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, concluded after about 80 minutes.

The talks are part of a 60-day window under the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which explicitly requires both parties to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other.

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