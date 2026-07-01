Ghalibaf: No Talks Until US Complies with MoU, Iran Will Not Yield Strait Rights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Head of the Iranian negotiating team Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stressed there will be no talks until Washington complies with the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Speaking to national Iranian TV on Tuesday night, Ghalibaf said that Iran and Oman have sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz while Iranian arrangements will rule the strait.

"The sovereignty of the Strait of Hormuz lies with Iran and Oman, and traffic in the strait is according to the arrangements that Iran specifies. Of course, we exchange views with the coastal countries of the Persian Gulf."

According to Ghalibaf, by restrictions in the strait, Iran means the US and the Zionist regime and all those who enter the strait with military goals. He stressed that "we will preserve the security of the Strait of Hormuz."

He said that the free of charge passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz is only for the period of the 60-day talks and after that a tolling system will be there in exchange for the services that will be provided.

"The text of the MoU states that the passage through the strait is free of charge for only 60 days, this was due to the insistence of the countries of the region and the coastal countries of the Persian Gulf, and it is mainly for ships that were in that area when the war began due to the closure of the strait."

"The naval blockade was a violation of human rights and the ceasefire," he said, explaining more that "When the naval blockade was lifted, the enemy retreated and traffic was opened for commercial ships and tankers of the Islamic Republic in the Sea of ​​Oman and the Strait of Hormuz."

"From the day we lifted the blockade until today, we have exported more than 40 million barrels of oil."

He went on to stress that "we are ready for war if other party does not comply with the MoU."

"Iran will not give up its rights in the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances, and these are our territorial waters," the top Iranian negotiator highlighted.

He noted that the issue of Lebanon was a prime issue in the MoU, adding that Iran will not go to the other talks unless the MoU is observed.

Ghalibaf also said that Iran is in a constant war with the Zionist regime, stressing that the Zionist regime must withdraw from Lebanon in accordance with the MoU.

"The understanding that Iran and the United States have pursued regarding Lebanon is based on the principle that sovereignty, security, and governance are carried out by Lebanon itself. We are in a continuous battle with the Zionist regime."

"The Strait of Hormuz is our greatest means of power. We must properly preserve this divine blessing," he said.

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