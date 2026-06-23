Ghalibaf: Switzerland Talks Prevented Further Bloodshed in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf says the Iranian delegation’s participation in talks in Switzerland helped prevent further bloodshed in Lebanon.

In a post on X early on Tuesday, Ghalibaf responded to criticism of the delegation’s trip, saying, “I saw in one of the good programs on IRIB that they said Mehrabad Airport should have been closed so the negotiating team would not go to Switzerland.”

“To those dear ones, I say that if we had not gone to Switzerland, every moment more blood of Lebanon’s Muslims and Shias would have been shed,” he added.

Ghalibaf said the Iranian delegation held consultations with the parties involved as well as Pakistani and Qatari mediators during the Switzerland talks.

Technical negotiations between Iran and the United States began in Switzerland on Monday under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

The talks came days after Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding to end the US-Israeli-imposed war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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