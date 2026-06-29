Ghalibaf: Ending Lebanon War, Ensuring Sovereignty Key to Iran-US MoU Clause One

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says that the end of the war in Lebanon, along with ensuring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, is a key component of the first clause of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States.

Ghalibaf and his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri held a telephone conversation on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

During last week’s discussions in Switzerland, one of the most important topics was the cessation of the war in Lebanon, as well as the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Ghalibaf said, adding, “This issue is a key component of the first clause in the Islamabad MoU between Iran and the United States.”

During talks in Switzerland, the Iranian negotiating delegation made serious references to violations of the MoU’s first clause, leading to the decision to establish a conflict control unit involving Iran, the United States, and Lebanon to monitor the implementation of this clause in Lebanon, he added.

Ghalibaf emphasized, “Our objective is to end the war in Lebanon, enable the displaced to return to their homes, and put an end to the occupation by the Zionist regime, ensuring their withdrawal from Lebanese territory. We are committed to pursuing this matter seriously.”

For his part, Berri thanked the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian negotiating delegation, adding, “What you pursued in Switzerland is in the interest of the Lebanese people, but the Zionist enemy is attempting to undermine the issue of restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as outlined in the Islamabad MoU by pursuing a different approach.”

He described the Washington agreement between Lebanon and the Zionist regime as a conspiracy and a sedition.

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