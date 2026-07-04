Ghalibaf to Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker: Friends and Enemies Are Revealed in War

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed appreciation for Kyrgyzstan's stance during the recent war, and said that it is during times of war that friends and enemies are distinguished."

On the sidelines of the ceremony where foreign delegations paid their respects to the sacred remains of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ghalibaf met and held talks with Marat Mamytaliev, the Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ghalibaf expressed appreciation for the presence of the Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament at the commemoration ceremony for the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, stating: "I sincerely thank you for traveling to Tehran to pay your respects to the martyred leader, and I hope this visit paves the way for the further expansion of relations between the two countries."

Emphasizing the expansion of economic, political, and infrastructural cooperation, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly added: "We hope to witness the development of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of the economy, transit, infrastructure, and mining." Furthermore, an agreement to end the Iran-US conflict could provide a favorable opportunity to expand the Islamic Republic of Iran's economic cooperation with friendly nations.

Expressing appreciation for Kyrgyzstan's stance during the recent conflict, he remarked: "It is during times of war that friends and enemies are revealed."

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