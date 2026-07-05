Ghalibaf: Iran Dealt Decisive Political, Military Defeat to US, Israel in Recent War

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says the Islamic Republic’s resistance and steadfastness in the recent war dealt a decisive political and military defeat to the United States and the Israeli regime.

Ghalibaf made the remarks during a Saturday meeting with Bangladeshi National Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, who is in Tehran to attend the funeral ceremonies for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He said Iran has never initiated a war and was even engaged in indirect negotiations with the US when it came under attack.

"Even in the recent period, we were negotiating, but the United States and the Zionist regime bombed the negotiating table by attacking Iran,” he added.

Ghalibaf, who serves as Iran’s top negotiator in talks with the US, emphasized that Iranian armed forces delivered an unforgettable lesson to the aggressors through smart management of the battlefield and asymmetric warfare, shattering their myth of invincibility.

He reiterated that Iran does not seek war but will stand with full force against any act of aggression.

The Parliament speaker urged Muslim countries to unite against the US bullying and unilateralism, saying, "We are certain that the blood of the martyred Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution and other martyrs will lead to the liberation of the Holy Quds, and the future belongs to the resistance front."

For his part, the Bangladeshi speaker said the passing of Ayatollah Khamenei is not only a loss for Iran but for the entire Muslim world.

Ahmad hailed Iran’s conduct during the negotiations and its efforts to promote peace, expressing hope that a durable and lasting peace would be established in the region.

Pointing to deep-rooted historical ties between Iran and Bangladesh, he expressed interest in enhancing parliamentary, political, economic and cultural cooperation between the two sides.

......................

End/ 257