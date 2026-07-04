Iran's Ghalibaf thanks Pakistan for support during war

He made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of Pakistan Senate Seyed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Saturday, who has traveled to Tehran to participate in farewell ceremony and pay tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

During the meeting, Ghalibaf, while appreciating the presence of the Pakistani parliamentary delegation in Tehran, thanked the country's people for their support in the US and Israeli war entitled "Ramadan War" waged against Iran and said, "We are grateful to the people and authorities of Pakistan; the people of Pakistan are friends in times of joy and hardship."

The visiting Pakistani parliament speaker, for his part, expressed his condolences to the people and officials of Iran on the martyrdom of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and referred to the history of his numerous trips to Tehran, stating, “"When I was the Speaker of the National Assembly, I traveled to Tehran to attend the funeral of Imam Khomeini (RA); after that, I traveled to Iran many times during my tenure as Prime Minister and other responsibilities."

Referring to the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran gained in the field of struggle and diplomacy, Gilani stated, “I see a clear vision for Iran, and with Iran's progress, peace and stability in the region will also move forward."

The Speaker of the Senate of Pakistan finally emphasized the need to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and said, "There are many opportunities for cooperation between the Iranian Parliament and the Senate of Pakistan, and I believe that developing people-to-people relations at various levels, as well as interactions between officials of the two countries can lead to further breakthroughs in bilateral relations."



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