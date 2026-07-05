Senior Cleric: Martyred Leader Viewed Islamic Unity as Fundamental Strategy Against Enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary-general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Hamid Shahryari, says the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei viewed unity among the Islamic community as a fundamental strategy for confronting the domination and divisiveness of enemies.

“The martyred Leader always regarded unity among the Islamic community as a fundamental strategy for confronting the domination and divisiveness of enemies,” Shahryari said on the sidelines of the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in remarks to an IRNA’s reporter.

“Today, it is the duty of all scholars, thinkers, and elites of the Islamic world to keep this banner raised high, and not allow sectarian and ethnic differences to prevent the Islamic community from pursuing the great ideal of liberating Holy Quds and supporting oppressed peoples,” he added.

He said the blood of those who gave their lives in the path of resistance would only strengthen the resistance, and that the Resistance Front would continue its path with authority, drawing inspiration from this school of thought.

“We believe in the divine promise that the future belongs to the seekers of truth, the steadfast, and those who strive in the path of God,” he said.

“The Iranian people, alongside the Islamic community, will stand firm with resilience and unity on this path until the realization of dignity, justice, and final victory,” Shahryari added.

On the broader significance of the farewell ceremonies, the secretary-general said they were not merely a domestic event, but had become a global message.

He said the wide international media coverage demonstrated that the martyred Leader’s character had been a source of inspiration for Muslim peoples and free-thinking people worldwide, beyond all geographical borders.

Millions of people, he said, saw the farewell as an expression of an entire community’s loyalty to a leader who devoted his life to the dignity of Islam, the defense of the oppressed, support for the Palestinian cause, and the strengthening of Islamic unity.

Ayatollah Khamenei and a number of his family members were martyred in the early hours of February 28 in a joint terrorist attack by the Zionist regime and the United States, at a time when Tehran had entered serious negotiations with Washington.

Farewell, funeral procession, and burial ceremonies for the martyred Leader and his family members began early on Saturday and will continue until July 9.

The funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for Monday, July 6, followed by a procession in Qom on Tuesday, July 7.

Farewell and funeral procession ceremonies in Najaf and Karbala are set for Wednesday, July 8, with the funeral procession in Mashhad and burial at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) scheduled for Thursday, July 9.

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