Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei; Central Pillar of Support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has described the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as the central pillar of support for the Palestinian cause, praising his backing of resistance groups and opposition to hegemonic policies.

In a statement on Saturday, the group said that Ayatollah Khamenei had been “the main pillar” supporting the Palestinian people and a steadfast defender of the Muslim world’s sovereignty.

Islamic Jihad said military, logistical and political assistance provided to Palestinian resistance groups over several decades had been based on the martyred Leader’s direct decisions.

The group also said continued support for the Palestinian cause remained the foundation for unity among Arab and Muslim nations.

It further praised Iran for confronting the US global hegemony and said Tehran had acted to defend its sovereignty and the interests of the wider Muslim community.

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