Hezbollah Military Power Will Undoubtedly Lead to Removal of Zionist Entity from Region - General Qaani

ABNA24 - Commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani stresses that Hezbollah in Lebanon is a towering tree with deep, divine, and popular roots, and it is an unchangeable reality in dear Lebanon.

“Hezbollah will ensure the dignity and independence of Lebanon every day, and it continues to grow and increase in stature and pride more than before,” he added.

“The operational and defensive power of the Resistance and Hezbollah will undoubtedly lead to the removal of the Zionist entity from the region.”

“Deep and comprehensive military, security, political, economic, and moral crises have placed the Zionist entity on the brink of collapse.”



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