Iraqi lawmaker: Resistance weapons are aimed at terrorists, enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iraqi legislator has highlighted the prominent role played by the country’s anti-terror resistance factions in the fight against Takfiri terrorist groups, stressing that their weapons are solely aimed at enemies seeking to wreak havoc in the country as well as rogue elements.

Mohammed al-Moussawi on Saturday rejected a September 30 deadline to restrict all weapons to state control, stating that the arms in possession of Iraqi resistance groups are primarily intended to deter and eliminate terrorist threats, and defeat Daesh criminals.

“These weapons serve national and historical functions, including confronting the menace of terrorism, liberating occupied regions, and defending the sovereignty and stability of the country,” Moussawi stated.

The Iraqi legislator emphasized that “resistance weapons” are guarantors of Iraq’s security and safety, and protect the homeland and nation against potential threats as well as destructive and fiendish plots.

“These weapons continue to be aimed at enemies and terrorist groups, and will never target the masses that resistance groups are duty-bound to protect,” Moussawi pointed out.

On August 11, the Iraqi prime minister instructed officials to prepare a bill aimed at placing weapons solely under the control of the state.

Ali al-Zaidi issued the instructions while meeting with Khalid al-Obeidi, the head of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, in Baghdad.

Their meeting covered “the situation in the country and the efforts exerted by the various branches and formations of the security services to impose security and stability and protect the country’ s borders and airspace against various threats,” the prime minister’s office said.

On June 3, Sabah al-Numan, the spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, declared the establishment of a committee responsible for regulating weapons under state control, confirming that the committee had already commenced its activities.

Some Iraqi resistance factions, including Saraya al-Salam, Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, and Kata’ib al-Imam Ali, have consented to merge with the national armed forces; however, Kata’ib Hezbollah has committed to maintaining its “resistance weapons” and enhancing its stockpile.

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