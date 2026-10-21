7th Volume of "In Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" Collection Translated Published in English

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the seventh volume of the "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" collection, on the subject of an explanation and interpretation of the belief in Raj'ah as one of the specificities of Shia thought, was translated and published in English.

According to the author of this book, Raj'ah is not an impossible matter and is not in conflict with monotheistic thought. Rather, it is a manifestation of God's absolute power, for which numerous verses of the Quran and narrations from the AhlulBayt (a.s.) can be presented to prove it.

According to him, in fact, Raj'ah is a branch of the beliefs related to Mahdism and, like some of the signs of the Day of Judgment, is a kind of resurrection that the disbelievers consider far-fetched. Explaining the meaning and status of the belief in Raj'ah, the reasons for proving Raj'ah, including proving its possibility and that it is not impossible, the non-conflict of the belief in Raj'ah with other Islamic beliefs, and proving its occurrence in the future of Islamic society by citing verses of the Quran and narrations of the Infallibles (a.s.), and finally an answer to doubts about this issue, are the stages that the author has gone through in this book.

The seventh volume of the "In the Presence of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)" collection has been compiled by the research group of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and with the efforts of Abdul Karim Al-Bahbahani. This work has been translated into English by the London Islamic Institute, Ali al-Hakim, and published in 29 pages in octavo size.

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