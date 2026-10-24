True Faith Requires Practising Islam in Every Aspect of Life

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Delivering Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid Ghazi in Jhang, Pakistan, Liaqat Ali referred to verse 208 of Surah Al-Baqarah, which calls on believers to enter Islam completely and not follow the footsteps of Satan.

He said Islam is not limited to individual acts of worship but provides comprehensive guidance for all aspects of human life. According to the scholar, every Muslim has a responsibility to apply Islamic principles to personal conduct, economic activities, social relationships and family life.

He emphasised that religious commitment should extend beyond offering prayers and performing other acts of worship. Honesty in business, fairness in transactions, good moral conduct and respectful relationships with others are equally important aspects of practising Islam.

The scholar also cautioned against selectively following religious teachings, saying Muslims should not accept certain commandments while disregarding others. He noted that Islam offers guidance for both individual and collective life and should serve as a standard for everyday decisions and behaviour.

Scholar Warns Against Satan’s Gradual Temptations

In another part of his sermon, Liaqat Ali warned that Satan often leads people towards wrongdoing through gradual temptations rather than pushing them directly into major sins.

He explained that people sometimes dismiss minor mistakes and inappropriate behaviour as insignificant. However, repeatedly overlooking such actions can pave the way for more serious misconduct and moral decline.

He urged Muslims to remain vigilant about their actions, decisions and intentions to avoid being led towards wrongdoing.

Referring to the Quranic description of Satan as an open enemy of humanity, he stressed the importance of continually safeguarding one's faith, beliefs, actions and moral character.

The scholar called on Muslims to recognise the ways in which temptation can influence their behaviour and to remain steadfast in their religious commitments.

Concluding his sermon, Liaqat Ali reiterated that a successful and fulfilling life requires a comprehensive understanding of Islam and the practical application of its teachings in all spheres of life.

He urged Muslims to build their personal and social lives on Islamic principles, avoid selective religious observance and maintain vigilance, piety and moral discipline to protect themselves from misleading temptations.