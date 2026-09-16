Palestinian Fisherman Killed by Israeli Naval Fire as Gaza Ceasefire Violations Continue

ABNA24 - The body of a Palestinian fisherman killed by Israeli naval fire was recovered on Wednesday, as Israeli forces continued violating the Gaza ceasefire through artillery shelling and gunfire across several areas of the enclave.

The body of fisherman Wissam Barham al-Aqra was recovered after he was killed on Tuesday by Israeli naval fire off the coast of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Israeli artillery also shelled several areas in eastern Gaza on Wednesday morning, while Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire.

In southern Gaza, Israeli artillery targeted eastern and southern Khan Yunis, while Israeli military vehicles opened intense fire on areas east and south of the city. Israeli warships also fired toward the Khan Yunis coast as Israeli drones continued flying over southern Gaza.

The attacks came after seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City and Khan Yunis on Tuesday, bringing the number of Palestinians killed since Monday to eight.

Among those killed was eight-year-old Amal Yasser Omar, while 14 others were injured when Israeli forces struck tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis.

In Gaza City, a Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli drone strike near the al-Baidar area in the Sheikh Ajlin neighborhood. Three others were injured in another drone strike west of the Passport Square area.

Two Palestinians were also killed and several others injured in two Israeli strikes near the entrance to al-Furqan Mosque on Third Street in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza City.

Local sources reported that 65-year-old Saleh Ramadan al-Dabbour, from Halawa Camp in Jabalia, was killed by Israeli gunfire. Yusuf Saad al-Din al-Zaim, 33, also died from wounds sustained in an Israeli strike near the 17 Roundabout in western Gaza City.

Ahmed al-Batesh was killed when an Israeli strike targeted a vehicle near al-Basha Supermarket in the al-Saftawi area of northern Gaza City. Several other Palestinians were injured, some seriously.

On Monday evening, 49-year-old Raafat Abu al-Zumr was killed, and others were injured when Israeli forces struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis. Earlier, two Palestinians were killed and ten others injured in an Israeli drone strike on a tent opposite Yarmouk Stadium in central Gaza City.

Medical teams also recovered the body of a Palestinian who had been shot by Israeli forces near the so-called “Yellow Blocks” in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah.

Israeli forces have continued violating the ceasefire, in effect since October 10, 2025, through airstrikes, artillery shelling, gunfire and demolition operations inside the so-called Yellow Line, while restrictions on goods, humanitarian aid and travel remain in place.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 1,375 Palestinians have been killed and 4,686 injured since the ceasefire, while 831 bodies have been recovered.

The overall toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,789 Palestinians killed and 174,798 injured, according to the ministry.



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