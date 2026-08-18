Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi Urges Priority on Religious Education for Youth

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi has called on Iranian education officials to place the reinforcement of religious and doctrinal foundations among young people at the forefront of educational programs, stating that this has been among the most critical factors behind the nation's success and dignity.

The senior cleric made the remarks in a message to the 39th National Conference of Education Directors, which commenced on Sunday in the Iranian capital Tehran, days before the start of the new academic year.

The event, held both in-person and virtually, brought together more than 1,000 headquarters managers, provincial education officials, and district education directors at the Shahid Bahonar Camp in Tehran, with simultaneous participation from provincial capitals across the country.

This year's conference slogan — "An Epic of Solidarity for Iran, for School" — underscores the role of unity and collaboration within the education system in achieving national educational objectives, with organizers pledging to translate the motto into concrete action at the school level.

In his message, Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi expressed appreciation to all organizers and participants of the gathering, expressing hope that the conference would serve as an effective step toward elevating the education system and nurturing the talents of Iranian youth.

Education as Core Prophetic Mission

Citing Quranic verses, the senior cleric noted that God Almighty has designated education and spiritual purification as fundamental objectives of the prophetic mission, guiding humanity from misguidance toward the light of guidance and prosperity.

"Islam has always called upon its followers to pursue education, training, and self-purification, regarding them as means of human salvation," the message read.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi stressed that special attention must be devoted to educating the younger generation, citing a narration from Imam Sadiq (PBUH) urging Muslims to focus on youth as they are quicker to embrace goodness.

"Undoubtedly, serious attention to education at various academic levels and providing grounds for the growth and flourishing of students' talents guarantees a bright future for the Islamic homeland," he stated.

The ayatollah emphasized that achieving this goal requires interaction, coordination, and synergy among dedicated managers, devoted teachers, esteemed parents, and educational planners.

Charting a Clear Vision for the Future

The senior religious authority called on officials to first draw a clear picture of the future through precise, comprehensive, and forward-looking planning based on pure Islamic thought.

He urged authorities to properly identify the capacities, vulnerabilities, and risks facing the younger generation — particularly given rapid advancements in cyberspace and artificial intelligence — and take steps to manage and address them.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi also underscored the need to further strengthen the bond between families and schools, describing the two as complementary pillars in the education and upbringing of children.

He called for boosting the motivation and enthusiasm of teachers toward effective training and education of students, while alleviating the concerns and difficulties facing this devoted segment of society to create a more dynamic and flourishing school environment.

Religious Foundations Key to National Success

The ayatollah pointed to Iran's history and recent experiences, particularly amid enemy conspiracies and the steadfastness of the nation's devout people, as clear evidence that strengthening the religious and doctrinal foundations of youth has been among the most important factors behind the nation's victory and dignity.

"Therefore, this critical matter must be placed among the fundamental priorities of educational programs," he stated.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi concluded by once again expressing his sincere appreciation to all officials, managers, and particularly devoted teachers within the country's educational system, while praying for the ever-increasing success of all those serving the nation.

"I hope that by divine grace, with the defeat of the enemies and ill-wishers of Islamic Iran, we will witness the establishment of ever-greater calm, security, and dignity in this land," the message concluded.

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