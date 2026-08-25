Sheikh Maher Hammoud: Supporting Iran is a religious duty

ABNA24 - Sheikh Maher Hammoud, head of the World Association of Resistance Scholars in Lebanon, has described support for the Islamic Republic of Iran and its stance against US and Israeli policies as a religious duty for Muslims.

Speaking at the first webinar of the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference, organized by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Hammoud said Muslims should support Iran, which he described as standing against what he called US-Israeli policies and confronting Israel.



“Despite our awareness of religious differences, we emphasize that all Muslims around the world have a duty to support the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Hammoud said.



He said this position was based on an understanding of Islamic jurisprudence, the four major Sunni schools of thought and Islamic history.



Hammoud said supporting Iran’s positions in backing the resistance, opposing US policies and encouraging the Muslim Ummah to pursue independence should be regarded as a religious obligation.



He also said Iran was facing a new phase of what he described as campaigns against the Islamic Republic, including renewed allegations and accusations against the country following the killing of senior commanders and young people whom he described as among the best people.



The Lebanese scholar said the United States sought to advance what he called colonial and hegemonic projects through the blood of nations and by deceiving their peoples, adding that Iran had nevertheless achieved significant progress and emerged as a major country with influence over part of the world’s energy and economic resources.



Referring to the death of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Hammoud said such events ultimately take place according to divine decree, citing the Qur’anic verse: “No soul can ever die except by Allah’s permission at an appointed time” (Qur’an 3:145).



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