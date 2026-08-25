Gaza Media Office Says Israel Committed 4,379 Ceasefire Violations Over 315 Days

ABNA24 - The Gaza Government Media Office (GMO) has released its latest report documenting Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, marking 315 days since it took effect.

The report says the violations have continued alongside civilian casualties, restrictions on humanitarian aid, and limits on travel through the Rafah border crossing.

According to the report, Israeli forces committed 4,379 ceasefire violations during the period, resulting in the martyrdom of 1,286 Palestinians and the injury of 4,257 others. It also said 180 Palestinians were arrested while the agreement was in force.

The Office added that the remains of 813 victims have been recovered from beneath the rubble, while more than 8,000 people are still believed to be buried under destroyed buildings across the Gaza Strip.

Aid restrictions

The report said 66,607 aid trucks have entered Gaza since the ceasefire began, compared with the 189,000 trucks that were expected to enter by day 315 of the agreement.

According to GMO, this represents only 35% of the agreed humanitarian aid deliveries, reflecting continued restrictions on the flow of assistance into the territory.

Rafah crossing

Regarding travel, the report said Israeli authorities allowed only 11,759 people to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing, compared with 29,800 who were expected to travel under the agreement.

It added that this amounts to 39% compliance with the agreed travel provisions.

Call to enforce the agreement

The GMO condemned Israel’s continued targeting of Palestinians and ongoing killings in Gaza, holding Israel fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian situation in the territory.

It called on mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to ensure Israel’s implementation of all of its commitments, including ending attacks, allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza, and facilitating travel through the Rafah crossing.

The report comes as Gaza continues to face the humanitarian consequences of the war, widespread destruction, and ongoing restrictions on aid deliveries and civilian movement.



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