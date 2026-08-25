Hamas Says Israel Is ‘Erasing All Means of Life’ After Strike Destroys Gaza Desalination Plant

ABNA24 - The Israeli regime is deliberately wiping out every condition for survival in the Gaza Strip by targeting critical civilian infrastructure, Hamas has said, after Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a desalination plant vital to thirsty residents.

In a statement on Monday, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem condemned the airstrike on the Al-Ridwan water desalination station in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood as a continuation of the Zionist entity’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

The attack, carried out by Israeli fighter jets, also hit a nearby mosque and destroyed tents sheltering displaced families.

“Targeting and destroying the desalination plant is part of the ongoing genocide and an attempt to erase all facilities and means of life in Gaza,” Qassem said.

He stressed that the intensified bombardment of crowded displacement camps and the deliberate destruction of tents prove the occupation regime is still pursuing its criminal plan of forced displacement and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

The Hamas official highlighted that these widespread aggressions mark the peak of the Israeli regime’s blatant disregard for the ceasefire agreement signed by US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Egypt, Turkey and Qatar.

Despite the formal announcement of the truce, the Zionist military continues its daily violations with full American backing.

Occupation forces struck the Al-Ridwan plant and a mosque in northern Gaza on Monday evening, leaving a massive crater and cutting off a rare source of drinking water for thousands already suffering from the man-made drought imposed by the siege and prior destruction of water systems

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that the toll of the Israeli regime’s genocidal aggression since October 7, 2023, has climbed to 73,422 martyrs and 174,401 wounded. More than 1,286 Palestinians have been killed in Zionist attacks since the so-called ceasefire took effect in October 2025, according to official figures.

The Israeli regime launched its war on Gaza with the dual aims of eliminating Hamas and recovering its captives. Having failed on both fronts, the occupation was forced into a prisoner-exchange deal with the resistance.

Nearly three years of relentless Zionist aggression, supported by Washington, has reduced 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure to rubble. The United Nations estimates the cost of reconstruction at around $70 billion. Recent Israeli drone strikes on displacement tents in central Gaza, including near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, and continued shelling of civilian areas further expose the regime’s intent to make the enclave uninhabitable.

The international community must confront the Israeli regime’s systematic campaign of starvation, displacement and destruction rather than enable it through empty statements and endless complicity.



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