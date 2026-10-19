Photos: Second pre-conference of 8th Islamic Government Book of Year Award

AhlulBayt News Agency: The second pre-conference of the eighth Islamic Government Book of the Year Award, with the theme "Fiqh of Treaty Violation; Examining the Religious and Legal Mechanisms for Withdrawal from Treaties in the Event of Enemy Perfidy," was held on Sunday morning (October 18, 2026) by the Scientific Research Center for Islamic Government and the Deputy for Research of the Imam Khomeini (RA) Educational and Research Institute in Qom. At this session, Ayatollah Hassan Alemi, Ayatollah Mohammadi Iraqi, and Dr. Mohammad Javad Larijani presented their views, and the book "Tafnin al-Sharia" was also unveiled.