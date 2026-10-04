Palestinian Factions Condemn Israeli Strike That Killed Five Civilians in Gaza City

ABNA24 - Palestinian factions have condemned the Israeli strike on an apartment building in Gaza City, which left five civilians dead in the early hours of Saturday.

They called for concrete action to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, compel Israel to abide by the ceasefire agreement, and hold it accountable for its violations.

This came in separate statements released today by the Hamas Movement, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, and the Palestinian al-Ahrar Movement.

These factions warned that failing to hold Israel accountable for its ongoing attacks in Gaza would only invite further violations.

They said today’s massacre in Gaza City reflected Israel’s determination to persist in its genocide, calling for effective international action to curb its ongoing crimes in the war-ravaged enclave.



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