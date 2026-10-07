Gaza Health Ministry warns Israeli fabrications about weapons in hospitals are pretexts

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has issued an urgent warning that Israeli fabrications claiming the presence of armed fighters or weapons in medical facilities are deliberate pretexts designed to justify further attacks on the Strip’s already devastated healthcare system.

In a statement, the Ministry described the ongoing assault on medical infrastructure as a systematic campaign of "medical genocide" now entering its third consecutive year.

With the vast majority of Gaza’s hospitals already destroyed, damaged, or forced out of service, the Ministry warned that these renewed false claims are a calculated media strategy to provide cover for striking the few remaining facilities that are still operating.

The Ministry highlighted the dire reality on the ground, noting that surviving hospitals are filled with critically wounded and sick Palestinians.

Medical and humanitarian workers continue to provide life-saving care despite severe shortages of medicines, while Israel actively blocks the entry of essential medical supplies and obstructs the evacuation of patients seeking treatment abroad.

Rejecting the Israeli narrative, the Health Ministry reiterated that all operating medical facilities remain fully open to UN agencies, human rights groups, and international organizations for independent verification of the conditions inside.

The Ministry issued an urgent call for the international community to intervene, demanding immediate, effective protection for healthcare workers and medical institutions.

It warned that without urgent action to halt this disinformation campaign and protect these facilities, the last remaining lifelines for medical care in Gaza will be completely erased.

The current warnings come against the backdrop of a deliberate and sustained campaign to dismantle Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.

Since the onset of the aggression, Israeli forces have repeatedly besieged, raided, and bombed major medical facilities, including Al-Shifa, Al-Ahli, Nasser, and Kamal Adwan hospitals.

Furthermore, the targeted killing of healthcare personnel has been a hallmark of this campaign. Hundreds of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and ambulance drivers have been martyred, many while actively treating patients, wearing their identifying uniforms, or resting in hospital courtyards.

Under the Geneva Conventions, medical personnel and facilities are granted special protection during armed conflict, making these deliberate strikes clear violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes.

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