Israeli Attacks Kill Palestinian Civilian, Injure Several Others in Gaza

ABNA24 - A Palestinian civilian was martyred and several others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

According to media sources, an Israeli drone strike killed a citizen and wounded a woman and her two kids in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Another drone strike wounded a number of citizens near the al-Maslakh area, southwest of Khan Yunis.

Two other citizens were wounded, one seriously, in a drone strike near al-Tayba Towers in the west of Khan Yunis.

Israeli forces also injured two women in Gaza City in separate attacks. One woman suffered a bullet wound to the head when an Israeli gunboat fired on the northwestern as-Sudaniya area, while another was wounded by drone gunfire in the eastern neighborhood of az-Zeitoun.

In another incident, a citizen was injured in an airstrike in Gaza City’s eastern al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in other areas of Gaza today.



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