235 Palestinian fishermen martyred, 1,810 boats destroyed as Israel devastates Gaza fishing sector

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces continue to target Gaza’s fishing sector in what rights groups describe as a systematic assault on Palestinian livelihoods, turning the sea into an area of pursuit and gunfire while destroying hundreds of boats and facilities linked to the profession.

Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights said in a new report titled “Boats Under Fire” that Gaza’s fishing sector has suffered extensive violations between October 7, 2023, and October 2026.

The center elaborated that the sector was subjected to direct and systematic attacks, including killings, injuries and arrests, as well as large-scale destruction of boats, facilities and maritime infrastructure. Thousands of Palestinian families depend on fishing as a main source of income.

According to the report, 235 Palestinian fishermen were martyred and 143 others injured, including 16 seriously. The center also documented 130 arrests of fishermen while they were trying to practice their profession.

The report said 1,810 fishing boats were damaged or destroyed, including motorized boats, rowing boats and launches, dealing a severe blow to fishermen’s ability to reach the sea and work.

The destruction was not limited to boats. Al-Mezan explained that 270 out of 310 fishing stations along Gaza’s coastline were destroyed, along with a water desalination station, an ice factory and a kitchen serving fishermen.

The center further elaborated that Israeli occupation forces reduced the permitted fishing area throughout the war to “zero nautical miles,” while continuing daily direct fire along Gaza’s coast to prevent fishermen from reaching the sea.

This has taken place within a continuing naval blockade that has targeted fishermen, their boats, equipment and sources of income, turning fishing into a life-threatening activity.

The report said direct attacks on fishermen displaced them and their families from their homes and deprived them entirely of their livelihoods, worsening Gaza’s already severe humanitarian and living conditions and deepening food insecurity.

Al-Mezan said the destruction of the fishing sector does not only target individuals and boats, but strikes an entire economic and social system on which thousands of Palestinian families depend.

The center called on the international community to intervene urgently to protect fishermen and civilians and guarantee their right to work and earn a dignified living.

It also called for opening crossings to allow wounded and sick Palestinians to travel for treatment abroad, ensuring the entry of food aid, medicine and basic supplies into Gaza, and taking practical steps toward accountability for those responsible for violations under international law.



/129