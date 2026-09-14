Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Saudi Military and Energy Sites

ABNA24 - The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out new retaliatory operations against the Saudi aggressor regime, targeting sensitive military and energy sites deep inside the kingdom in response to ongoing airstrikes and the prolonged blockade imposed on the Yemeni people.

According to statements from the Yemeni military, large salvos of ballistic missiles, rockets and drones struck locations in Khamis Mushait, Najran, Jizan and Abha.

The operations hit military positions, including airbases and command centers, as well as energy infrastructure belonging to the Saudi state oil company Aramco and other oil facilities in the south. Fires broke out at several sites, with temporary disruptions reported at energy installations.

Saudi sources claimed dozens of injuries in earlier waves of the strikes, while more recent operations targeted a military base in the Sharurah area of Najran and positions near the border.

These legitimate actions came after repeated Saudi aerial assaults on Yemeni territories. Ansarullah has reported more than 100 airstrikes by Saudi warplanes in short periods, including 129 over 48 hours targeting provinces such as Taiz, Marib, Hodeidah, al-Jawf, Saada and others.

The Yemeni Armed Forces had previously warned that continued aggression and the siege would be met with firm responses against the sources of the attacks.

Yemen’s western coast is grappling with severe disruptions to healthcare services following the rapid advance of the Yemeni Armed Forces against Saudi-backed mercenaries, with Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warning of huge gaps in the hospital system even as essential care continues at key facilities.

Lou Cormack, Yemen Country Director at Doctors Without Borders, described the situation in comments to Al Jazeera, noting that over the weekend all hospitals had been evacuated, leaving the essential activities maintained at Mocha General Hospital as the only ones available for a time.

“We are seeing that some of the hospitals are starting to come back online, but the system still has huge gaps and we are trying to find people just to keep the hospitals running,” Cormack said.

She stressed the human cost for ordinary Yemenis: “It’s a big population on the west coast and like all communities, they need just everyday access to healthcare. Mums keep delivering, babies still keep getting sick, life just goes on and if there’s nowhere to access care then people can die as a result of that.”

MSF teams have been supporting Mocha General Hospital and nearby centers, focusing on maternal, pediatric, emergency and intensive care. Around 30 healthcare workers have remained to keep a minimum level of services running, including deliveries, emergency caesareans, neonatal intensive care and treatment for remaining patients, despite the departure of many staff and the temporary halt of most other facilities in the city. Referral options remain severely limited.

These pressures come amid the long-running consequences of the Saudi-led aggression and the years-long blockade that have devastated Yemen’s health infrastructure, leaving facilities understaffed, under-supplied and struggling to serve a population already facing widespread malnutrition, disease outbreaks and displacement.



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