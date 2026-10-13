Saudi Arabia extends Riyadh airport shutdown until October 17 after Yemen attacks

ABNA24 - Saudi authorities declared on Monday that the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had been extended until October 17, citing damage caused by attacks originating from Yemen.

Riyadh Airports management said the suspension would remain in effect until that date. The Saudi aviation authority has not announced when operations might resume.

International news agencies reported missile attacks from Yemen targeting Riyadh airport on Monday, noting that Saudi forces had made no statement about whether the missiles had been intercepted.

Observers believe the extension comes amid airlines’ reluctance to operate flights to and from Saudi airports following Yemeni strikes, which have pressured the Kingdom to suspend operations at Riyadh airport.

Earlier, Yemeni military operations reportedly prompted Saudi authorities to suspend operations at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, last Saturday after it was targeted in attacks from Yemen. The airport had been serving as an alternative for flights to and from Riyadh.

Meanwhile, international observers said Saudi Arabia had suffered a major setback in organizing the energy conference that began on Sunday.

They said most invitees, including government energy officials and representatives of international companies, had declined to attend in person and instead participated remotely via Zoom, citing concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the Kingdom amid attacks from Yemen.

In a related development, the spokesperson for Sanaa forces reiterated a warning on Monday to international airlines against using Saudi airspace and airports, which had become targets for military operations. The warning exempted Mecca and Medina and their surrounding airspace.

The statement was issued under the blockade for blockade strategy announced by Sanaa, which is intended to lift the blockade and end the war on Yemen.



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