Three-day global solidarity campaign calls for ending Gaza genocide and Israeli occupation

ABNA24 - A three-day global solidarity campaign begins on Friday to mark the third anniversary of Israel’s war on Gaza, with coordinated actions planned in hundreds of locations around the world.

The Global Alliance for Palestine called on peoples, grassroots movements, human rights organizations, unions, civil society groups and Palestine solidarity networks to take part in events scheduled from Friday to Sunday, October 9–11.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the alliance urged supporters to turn streets, public squares, parliaments, media platforms and digital spaces into active arenas of solidarity with Palestinians, and to intensify popular and political pressure for justice, accountability and an end to the Israeli occupation.

The alliance warned against allowing three years of killing, destruction, forced displacement and military siege in Gaza to become normalized or accepted as an ongoing reality. It called for an end to all forms of political, military and economic complicity that enable Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.

It also demanded an end to Israel’s political immunity in international forums, particularly amid official backing from Western governments, led by the United States. The alliance said solidarity must move beyond statements and turn into practical pressure to stop Israeli violations.

The group said Israeli actions in Gaza have continued despite the ceasefire announced on October 10, 2025, pointing to ongoing bombardment and strikes that have killed more than 1,460 Palestinians since the agreement took effect.

According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,467 Palestinians and wounded 5,161 others by Wednesday.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been martyred and over 175,000 injured, while around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to figures cited in the report.

The Global Alliance for Palestine was established in London on July 26, 2025, with the participation of parliamentary, union and human rights figures. It works to coordinate popular and international efforts in support of the Palestinian cause.



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