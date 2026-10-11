Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators march through central London

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators got together for a march through central London on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police imposed conditions on the National March for Palestine and it was organised by the Palestine Coalition, local UK media reporetd.

The pro-Palestine march was held to mark the third anniversary of the war in Gaza that followed the October 7.

The police predicted between 7,000 and 10,000 demonstrators at the pro-Palestine march. The marchers embarked on their route to Whitehall from the Embankment.

A large number of officers were policing the protests, the media reports said.

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